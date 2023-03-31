Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,605.37 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $93,605.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00150784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.