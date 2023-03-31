BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Hold by TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.58. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

