BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $661.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

