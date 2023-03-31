Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $250,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $500,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

