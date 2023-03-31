BlackSky Technology (BKSY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BlackSky Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BlackSky Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 290 1538 2498 108 2.55

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.17 million -2.38 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.41 billion $643.74 million 2.82

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackSky Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -53.03% -29.21% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.66% -53.48% -5.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s competitors have a beta of -2.79, meaning that their average stock price is 379% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackSky Technology competitors beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

