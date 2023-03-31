Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.