Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

