Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.04. 252,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.99. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.