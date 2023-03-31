Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 570.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.94. The stock had a trading volume of 623,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.27.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

