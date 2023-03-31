Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.