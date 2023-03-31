Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,888 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 558,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,022. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

