Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,354. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.96.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

