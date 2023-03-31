Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

BWC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,974,000.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

