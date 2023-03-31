Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAQ remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

