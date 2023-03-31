BMO Capital Markets Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

HWX opened at C$6.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.23. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.79 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

