BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $287.53 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day moving average is $263.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

