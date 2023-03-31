BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

