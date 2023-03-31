BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,271 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

