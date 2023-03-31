BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $396.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average is $366.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.