BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.