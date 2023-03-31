BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,129 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

