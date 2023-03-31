Bobcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $769,600.19 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $769,600.19 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bobcoin alerts:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

