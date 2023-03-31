Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,609.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,481.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.