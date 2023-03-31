Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Down 2.5%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 5,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Boqii Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

