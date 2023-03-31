Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.46. 1,163,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,109. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

