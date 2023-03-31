Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NVTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,046. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

