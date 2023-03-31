Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,078 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of BOX worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,696 shares of company stock worth $1,623,026. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.80, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

