Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 698,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

