Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $3.30. 2,838,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on BCLI. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

