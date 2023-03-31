Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $3.30. 2,838,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
