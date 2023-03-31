Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $247.48. 209,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,397. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average is $226.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

