Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,318. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

