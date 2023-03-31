Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Braskem Stock Down 0.3 %

Braskem stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,871. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Braskem

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAK. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

