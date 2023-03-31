Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,163. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

