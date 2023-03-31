Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

