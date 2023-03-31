Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.