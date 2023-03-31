Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.18)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.5-$99.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.32 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

