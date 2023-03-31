BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,837 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCTXW stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
