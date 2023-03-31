Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears Sells 7,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $633.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,038. The firm has a market cap of $264.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $607.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.