Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $633.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.92. The firm has a market cap of $264.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

