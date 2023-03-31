Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $65.13

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.