Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,244 shares.The stock last traded at $5.42 and had previously closed at $5.89.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

