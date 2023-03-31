Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Sells $295,938.24 in Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,831. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

