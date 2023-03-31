BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$117.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.20.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$104.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

