Bryan H. Hall Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 725,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Liberty Global

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.