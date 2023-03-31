BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BT Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

