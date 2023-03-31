Bubblefong (BBF) Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Bubblefong has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $693,513.76 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,028,959 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

