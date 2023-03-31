Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 9,644,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,491,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

