Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.32. 1,155,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average of $236.94. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

