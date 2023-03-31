Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 1,630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 558,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 526,258 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered AES from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 2,357,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

