Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 135,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.92. 2,119,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,375. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

